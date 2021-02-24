Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Raises Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,483 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the quarter. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CL shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 463 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $35,725.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $552,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Michael B. Polk sold 4,835 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $383,173.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,882.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.92. 70,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,823,411. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.19%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

