Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Raises Stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.8% in the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 599,494 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Gartner by 5.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 576,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,031,000 after buying an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 1,072.4% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 379,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $47,365,000 after buying an additional 346,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Gartner by 15.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 360,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $45,089,000 after buying an additional 47,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Gartner by 7,181.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after buying an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joseph P. Beck sold 4,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.40, for a total value of $900,651.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,432 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $145.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $134.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.14.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $183.08. The stock had a trading volume of 5,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,697. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $146.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.57. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.91 and a fifty-two week high of $191.66.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

