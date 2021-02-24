Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $3,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in Moody’s by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCO traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $274.91. 7,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,549. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $164.19 and a 52 week high of $305.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Moody’s’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.02%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MCO shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.73.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total transaction of $11,944,933.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total value of $4,519,403.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

