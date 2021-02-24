Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd boosted its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 37.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,141 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 7,180 shares during the quarter. Splunk accounts for approximately 0.7% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Splunk were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Splunk by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $355,308,000 after purchasing an additional 602,881 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Splunk by 156.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 666,477 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $113,228,000 after purchasing an additional 406,902 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Splunk by 329.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 483,787 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,811,000 after purchasing an additional 371,017 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Splunk by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,396,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $407,199,000 after purchasing an additional 337,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Splunk by 1,606.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 333,896 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $62,295,000 after purchasing an additional 314,326 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPLK has been the subject of several research reports. Pritchard Capital reduced their price target on shares of Splunk from $234.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Splunk in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights downgraded Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Splunk in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $154.37. 61,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,949,519. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $225.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $186.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.16). Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business had revenue of $559.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. will post -4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.10, for a total transaction of $92,051.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,614 shares in the company, valued at $3,698,155.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

