Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Raises Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,787 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Facebook comprises approximately 0.6% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded down $3.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $262.54. 455,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,258,170. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.10 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The company has a market cap of $747.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $265.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.37.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.83, for a total value of $11,806,392.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total transaction of $729,455.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $848,022.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,384,833 shares of company stock worth $374,590,627 over the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.98.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

