Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,907 shares during the period. Bilibili accounts for 14.8% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd owned about 0.36% of Bilibili worth $100,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,528,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,085,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,473,000 after acquiring an additional 827,892 shares during the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,567,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,547,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,522,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Bilibili in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.46.

Shares of BILI traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $124.33. 213,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,827,123. The company has a market cap of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.52 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.25 and a fifty-two week high of $157.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.35 and its 200 day moving average is $73.11.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

