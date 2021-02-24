Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Sells 17,063 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 130,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,063 shares during the quarter. NIO accounts for about 0.9% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in NIO were worth $6,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 122.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE NIO traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.79. The stock had a trading volume of 887,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,809,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.00. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $66.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.12 billion, a PE ratio of -52.81 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NIO from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nomura Instinet started coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.30 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NIO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.73.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

