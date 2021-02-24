Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd Takes Position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 12,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 70.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 44,852 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 10.8% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HSBC downgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ZTO Express (Cayman) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

NYSE ZTO traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.72. 33,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,991,743. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its 200-day moving average is $31.23. ZTO Express has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $38.99.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2019, it operated a fleet of approximately 6,450 self-owned trucks.

