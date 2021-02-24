Taisho Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Shares Down 2.2%

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY)’s share price fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.32 and last traded at $16.32. 2,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 10,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Taisho Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.05.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) drugs and prescription pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It operates through Self-Medication Operation Group and Prescription Pharmaceutical Operation Group segments.

