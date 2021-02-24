Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) shot up 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $5.39 and last traded at $5.16. 257,395 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 174,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 7.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Taitron Components stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,387 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.43% of Taitron Components worth $1,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 11.09% of the company’s stock.

About Taitron Components

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

