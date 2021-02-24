Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Purchased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 17,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 16,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,034,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM opened at $129.10 on Wednesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1-year low of $42.70 and a 1-year high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $669.52 billion, a PE ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.39.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.3527 per share. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 41.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

