Takkt (ETR:TTK) Trading 0.6% Higher

Takkt Ag (ETR:TTK)’s stock price shot up 0.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €10.14 ($11.93) and last traded at €10.08 ($11.86). 62,871 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 7% from the average session volume of 67,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at €10.02 ($11.79).

TTK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.88) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price target on Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Takkt presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.83 ($15.09).

The stock has a market capitalization of $661.35 million and a P/E ratio of 14.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €10.58 and a 200 day moving average of €10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.55.

TAKKT AG operates as a B2B direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. The company operates in two segments, Omnichannel Commerce and Web-Focused Commerce. The Omnichannel Commerce segment offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers to hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; desk chairs, desks, conference tables, and furniture for reception areas that are used in automotive suppliers, service and retail companies, public institutions, government agencies, health care sector, schools, and churches; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

