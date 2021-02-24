Takung Art (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) Trading 10.7% Higher

Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT)’s share price traded up 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.04 and last traded at $3.00. 141,682 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 341,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.71.

The stock has a market cap of $33.81 million, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Takung Art stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Takung Art Co., Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:TKAT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.18% of Takung Art at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Takung Art Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates an electronic online platform for artists, art dealers, and art investors to offer and trade in valuable artwork primarily in the People's Republic of China. Its electronic online platform is located at www.takungae.com. The company offers online listing and trading services that allow artists/art dealers/owners to access art trading market where they can engage with a range of investors.

