Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.11

Tamawood Limited (ASX:TWD) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.86, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is A$2.53.

Get Tamawood alerts:

In other Tamawood news, insider Lev Mizikovsky bought 117,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$3.51 ($2.51) per share, for a total transaction of A$411,916.05 ($294,225.75).

Tamawood Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides contract home construction, home design, project management, and other associated services in Australia. It is also involved in franchising and licensing operations, as well as generates and trades in renewable energy certificates associated with solar products.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Tamawood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamawood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.