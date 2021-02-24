Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Position Increased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $12,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 87.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,382 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 25,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $2,425,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,515. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 9,150 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $850,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,598 shares of company stock worth $6,038,067 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TNDM opened at $91.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.30. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.29 and a beta of 0.31. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.69 and a 1-year high of $123.74.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.79.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.