Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Shares Up 5.4%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.76 and last traded at $0.75. 4,216,357 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 11,531,579 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Tanzanian Gold alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $155.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRX. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 94.5% during the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 221,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 107,500 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 227.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 39,720 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 277,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX)

Tanzanian Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral property interests in the United Republic of Tanzania. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds interests in the Buckreef gold project located in north-central Tanzania; the Kigosi project situated within the Kigosi-Miyabi and Ushirombo greenstone belts in northwestern Tanzania; and the Itetemia gold project located to the southwest of Mwanza in Northern Tanzania.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Tanzanian Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanzanian Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.