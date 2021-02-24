Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) Shares Gap Up to $8.47

Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.47, but opened at $9.74. Taoping shares last traded at $9.06, with a volume of 3,506 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Taoping stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Taoping Inc. (NASDAQ:TAOP) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 68,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.92% of Taoping at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Taoping Inc provides cloud-based platform, resource sharing, and big data solutions to the Chinese new media, education residential community management, and elevator Internet of Things (IoT) industries in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Cloud-based Technology and Traditional Information Technology.

