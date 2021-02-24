Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 11,298 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.9% of Miramar Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $4,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,630 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Target by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Target by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 410 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.03. 44,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,549,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.61. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.29.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

