Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Boosted by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 204.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,247 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 70,647 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 0.9% of Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $18,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,134,621 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,555,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,178 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Target by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,493,847 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $969,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,440 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 2.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,986,521 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $470,138,000 after acquiring an additional 68,502 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Target by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,124,852 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $375,104,000 after acquiring an additional 434,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Target by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,921,409 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,186,000 after acquiring an additional 436,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. MKM Partners raised shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Target presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.29.

Target stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $186.90. 126,638 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,549,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $167.61. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

