Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.42.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target Hospitality by 45.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,752,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,798,000 after buying an additional 1,481,234 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 226,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 68,466 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Target Hospitality by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 212,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 466.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 51,905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TH opened at $2.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $203.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.98. Target Hospitality has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.57.

Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Permian Basin, Bakken Basin, and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units with approximately 13,800 beds across 25 sites.

