Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $66.38

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $66.38 and traded as high as $76.39. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries shares last traded at $73.23, with a volume of 30,587 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.38.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $140.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.63 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 45.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 24.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 218.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 8,212 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 3.0% in the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 537,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,871 shares during the period. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 5.2% in the third quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 341,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after purchasing an additional 16,824 shares during the period. 11.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO)

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.

