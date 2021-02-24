Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.07

Tassal Group Limited (ASX:TGR) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.23, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.76.

In related news, insider John Watson purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$3.49 ($2.49) per share, with a total value of A$34,900.00 ($24,928.57). Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $103,170.

Tassal Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the hatching, farming, processing, marketing, and sale of Atlantic salmon and tiger prawns in Australia. The company offers fresh, smoked, canned, and frozen salmon; and Australian black tiger prawns. It also procures, processes, markets, and sells salmon, prawns and other seafood species.

