Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note issued on Sunday, February 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on TMHC. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley upped their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Taylor Morrison Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

TMHC stock opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19. Taylor Morrison Home has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $31.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.10). Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,287 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,089,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 197,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,867,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,389.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,553 shares of company stock worth $2,942,610 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

