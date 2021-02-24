TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$69.82.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRP. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$72.00 price target on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America decreased their price target on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) to C$63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of TRP traded up C$0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$56.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,623,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$55.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$57.12. The firm has a market cap of C$52.97 billion and a PE ratio of 11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38. TC Energy Co. has a 1 year low of C$47.05 and a 1 year high of C$75.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s payout ratio is currently 68.51%.

In other news, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$142,578.93. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 18,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.88, for a total value of C$1,035,276.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,308 shares in the company, valued at C$927,602.30.

About TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

