TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TCF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut TCF Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut TCF Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut TCF Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Raymond James upped their price target on TCF Financial from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded TCF Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCF opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. TCF Financial has a 1 year low of $16.96 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.71.

TCF Financial (NASDAQ:TCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $508.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.62 million. TCF Financial had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TCF Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Brian W. Maass sold 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $500,258.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 249.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 511.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TCF Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of TCF Financial by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TCF Financial

TCF Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for TCF National Bank that provides various financial products and services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Consumer Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Enterprise Services segments. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

