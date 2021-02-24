TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%.

Shares of TCG BDC stock traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 4,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,221. The firm has a market cap of $702.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.35 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.07. TCG BDC has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. TCG BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.80.

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

