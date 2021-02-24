TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Up 5.8%

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.65. 359,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 172,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.
The stock has a market cap of $712.31 million, a P/E ratio of -74.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.
About TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)
TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.
Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement
Receive News & Ratings for TCG BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCG BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.