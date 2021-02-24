TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) Shares Up 5.8%

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) shares shot up 5.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.71 and last traded at $12.65. 359,772 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 172,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.96.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TCG BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.80.

The stock has a market cap of $712.31 million, a P/E ratio of -74.41 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.08.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. TCG BDC had a negative net margin of 2.73% and a positive return on equity of 10.75%. Research analysts forecast that TCG BDC, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 128,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

About TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD)

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

