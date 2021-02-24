TD Securities Raises Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Price Target to C$155.00

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$130.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.84% from the company’s current price.

EQB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$107.00 to C$137.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$139.75.

Shares of EQB stock traded up C$3.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$141.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,589. Equitable Group Inc. has a 1-year low of C$44.57 and a 1-year high of C$146.26. The company has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$109.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$92.43.

In other Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total transaction of C$78,288.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,020,644.62.

About Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

