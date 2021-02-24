TD Securities Raises Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Price Target to C$23.00

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GEI. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$22.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.88.

TSE:GEI traded up C$0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$21.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 665,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,401. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Gibson Energy has a twelve month low of C$10.96 and a twelve month high of C$27.65.

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

