TDH (NASDAQ:PETZ) Trading 18.7% Higher

TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ)’s stock price traded up 18.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.18 and last traded at $3.11. 529,387 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 1,102,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in TDH stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in TDH Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETZ) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of TDH worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDH Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells pet food products for pet owners in the People's Republic of China, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers approximately 200 products, which include 6 product lines consisting of pet chews, dried pet snacks, wet canned pet food, dental health snacks, baked pet biscuits, and other products, as well as non-food items, such as dog leashes, pet toys, etc.

