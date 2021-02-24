TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 11,040,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 14,746,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)
TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.
