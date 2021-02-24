TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) were up 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.62 and last traded at $7.59. Approximately 11,040,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 14,746,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTI. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TechnipFMC from $9.80 to $13.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HSBC downgraded TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.60 to $10.10 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.42.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechnipFMC by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 57,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 20,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in TechnipFMC by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,579 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through three segments: Subsea, Technip Energies, and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

