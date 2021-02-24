TechPrecision (OTCMKTS:TPCS) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.30

TechPrecision Co. (OTCMKTS:TPCS)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.30 and traded as high as $1.39. TechPrecision shares last traded at $1.36, with a volume of 7,843 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.46 million, a P/E ratio of -136.00 and a beta of 0.57.

TechPrecision Company Profile

TechPrecision Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision, large-scale fabricated, and machined metal structural components and systems primarily in the United States. It offers custom components for ships and submarines, aerospace equipment, nuclear power plants, and large scale medical systems.

