Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Sets New 1-Year High at $23.68

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.68 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 358552 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.04.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TECK. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Teck Resources from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Teck Resources from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.0394 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.76%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Teck Resources by 8.9% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,967,542 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,745,000 after buying an additional 816,155 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,153,403 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,837,000 after buying an additional 188,911 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,441,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,582,000 after buying an additional 886,529 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Teck Resources by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,219,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after acquiring an additional 242,240 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,818,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $87,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.07% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead and molybdenum concentrates.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.