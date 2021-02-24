Teekay LNG Partners (TGP) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Teekay LNG Partners to post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of TGP opened at $13.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.35. Teekay LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $7.00 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day moving average is $11.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 55.87%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TGP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Teekay LNG Partners from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Teekay LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

About Teekay LNG Partners

Teekay LNG Partners L.P. provides marine transportation services focusing on liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. It operates in LNG and LPG segments. The company transports liquid petroleum gases, including propane, butane, and ethane; petrochemical gases, such as ethylene, propylene, and butadiene; and ammonia.

