Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $421.27.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.
In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $395.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.90. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Teleflex Company Profile
Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.
Further Reading: LIBOR
Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.