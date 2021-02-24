Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $421.27.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $406.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $382.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $420.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th.

In other Teleflex news, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 2,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $1,107,435.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,133,682. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 63 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Teleflex by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 84 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $395.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $394.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $375.90. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $221.27 and a 1 year high of $414.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

