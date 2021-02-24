Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 140,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 123.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,829 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 9,287 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 70.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $15.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.80.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $69.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

