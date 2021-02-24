Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price fell 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.33. 9,025,169 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 18,527,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.54.

TELL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 2.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 33.3% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tellurian by 85.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 220.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 32,958 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

