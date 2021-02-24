Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) rose 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.99 and last traded at $36.59. Approximately 304,659 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 751,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.54.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Telos from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Telos from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLS. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,275,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,265,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Telos in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,853,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,000.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

