Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd. Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:TGG)

Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd. (ASX:TGG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.
The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.10.
About Templeton Global Growth Fund
