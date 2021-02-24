Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd. Declares Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:TGG)

Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd. (ASX:TGG) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.10.

About Templeton Global Growth Fund

Templeton Global Growth Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Franklin Templeton Investments Australia Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

