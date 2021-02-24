TENA Tops One Day Volume of $16,191.00 (TENA)

TENA (CURRENCY:TENA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. In the last seven days, TENA has traded 6.9% lower against the dollar. TENA has a market capitalization of $248,976.37 and $16,191.00 worth of TENA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TENA token can now be purchased for about $0.0925 or 0.00000190 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TENA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00056315 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00034970 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $356.81 or 0.00731937 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00038947 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00060023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00003750 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

TENA Token Profile

TENA is a token. TENA’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,692,526 tokens. TENA’s official Twitter account is @tenaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TENA is medium.com/tenaprotocol . TENA’s official website is tenaprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “TENA is a blockchain-based payment protocol. Customers register a credit card and make QR code payments, the same way they would have on other mobile payment apps. In addition to credit, debit and cryptocurrency payments are supported as well. Customers and merchants alike are rewarded with TENA tokens for using mobile payment apps under the TENA Protocol. “

Buying and Selling TENA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TENA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TENA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TENA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TENA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.