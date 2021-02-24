Tendies (TEND) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Tendies (CURRENCY:TEND) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Tendies has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One Tendies token can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000354 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tendies has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $60,959.00 worth of Tendies was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $257.50 or 0.00517047 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00068298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00083655 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000722 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.77 or 0.00059772 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $244.01 or 0.00489957 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.16 or 0.00074623 BTC.

About Tendies

Tendies’ total supply is 7,915,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,515,053 tokens. Tendies’ official website is tendies.dev

Tendies Token Trading

Tendies can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tendies directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tendies should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tendies using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

