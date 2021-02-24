Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.47.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $28.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

In other news, CEO Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 408,526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $16,341,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 958,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,339,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $168,346.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,823.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,699,527 shares of company stock valued at $69,075,186. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of THC. Camber Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter valued at $24,510,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 36,772.9% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 357,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,267,000 after purchasing an additional 356,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,191,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,790,000 after buying an additional 295,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 403.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,529,000 after buying an additional 278,850 shares during the period. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $51.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of -394.62, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. Tenet Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $52.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $3.62. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

