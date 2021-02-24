Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 1,666,541 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,666,541 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $18,831,913.30. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NYSE TEN traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,884. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $3,719,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 347.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,038,000 after buying an additional 442,346 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,488,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Tenneco by 132.6% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 304,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 173,785 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,693,983 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,157,000 after buying an additional 103,412 shares in the last quarter. 66.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

