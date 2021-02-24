Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 1,666,541 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 1,666,541 shares of Tenneco stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total transaction of $18,831,913.30. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
NYSE TEN traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,276,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,884. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.68. Tenneco Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tenneco from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Tenneco from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.
Tenneco Company Profile
Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.
