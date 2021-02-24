Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TER. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Teradyne from $107.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other news, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.15, for a total transaction of $4,135,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,251.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total transaction of $95,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,550,581.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,450 shares of company stock valued at $20,011,574 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TER. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teradyne by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,171,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332,769 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Teradyne by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,363,000 after purchasing an additional 775,186 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 1,569,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,740,000 after buying an additional 628,841 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP grew its position in shares of Teradyne by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after buying an additional 446,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Teradyne by 4,217.2% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 447,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,541,000 after buying an additional 437,200 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TER stock opened at $129.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.26. Teradyne has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.