Ternium (NYSE:TX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.96 EPS

Ternium (NYSE:TX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96, Fidelity Earnings reports. Ternium had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Ternium stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.39. 4,199 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 450,668. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.26. Ternium has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $33.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TX. Credit Suisse Group raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group raised Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bradesco Corretora raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

