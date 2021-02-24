Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) Trading 15.9% Higher

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN) shares traded up 15.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.06. 208,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average session volume of 229,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Fund Viii, L.P. acquired 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. Also, insider James E. Flynn acquired 665,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,305,000.00.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule single-agent and combination therapy candidates for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and other chronic liver diseases. It develops TERN-101, a liver-distributed and non-bile acid farnesoid X receptor agonist, which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of NASH; and TERN-201, a vascular adhesion protein-1 inhibitor that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of NASH.

