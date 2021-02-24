Terracoin (TRC) Price Tops $0.0235 on Exchanges

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 24th. Terracoin has a total market capitalization of $538,410.75 and $426.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terracoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0235 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Terracoin has traded down 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,749.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $519.13 or 0.01064907 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $193.42 or 0.00396765 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.72 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000751 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003523 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005405 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Terracoin

TRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.