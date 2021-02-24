Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s 5th Largest Position

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,090 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.8% of Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 140.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 60 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Tesla by 220.0% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded up $29.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $728.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,320,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,764,523. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.10 and a 12 month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $698.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,403.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $827.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $563.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. New Street Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra lowered shares of Tesla from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $870.35, for a total transaction of $1,305,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,038,874.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total value of $972,712.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Article: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.