Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 6.2% Higher

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $745.00 and last traded at $742.02. Approximately 36,602,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 31,907,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $698.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Tesla from $117.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $338.99.

Get Tesla alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $826.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $565.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $712.23 billion, a PE ratio of 1,490.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,757. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.17, for a total transaction of $972,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,007 shares in the company, valued at $42,804,797.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,323 shares of company stock worth $93,966,505. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.