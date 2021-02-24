Tether (USDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $34.90 Billion

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. In the last seven days, Tether has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Tether has a market cap of $34.90 billion and $129.14 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tether token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.85 or 0.00517369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.68 or 0.00068528 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.81 or 0.00082606 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.91 or 0.00061071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $246.43 or 0.00486900 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.30 or 0.00073704 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00028657 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s genesis date was October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 35,708,167,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,883,796,222 tokens. Tether’s official website is tether.to . Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

Tether Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

